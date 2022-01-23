Tovino Thomas' photo with his 'little superhero' sleeping in his arms is sure to melt your heart

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas makes sure to spend quality time with his kids and gives them all the attention and love. The Minnal Murali actor has shared another heartwarming photo of his son sleeping in his arms and it can make anyone go aww. Sharing this monochrome picture on social media, Tovino wrote, "My little superhero!!".

The latest post of Tovino Thomas is sure to melt your heart and we cannot get over this picture of adorable father-son duo. Tovino got married to his long-time girlfriend Lidiya on October 25, 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Izza Thomas, in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, son Tahaan in 2020.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak: Thaman S spills the beans after watching Pawan Kalyan starrer with director Trivikram

Tovino is basking in the success of his latest sci-fi film Minnal Murali, which is helmed by Basil Joseph. The film received positive reviews from the critics and audience alike.

Meanwhile, Tovino recently celebrated his birthday with his family. Sharing a video from the celebration, he wrote on Instagram, "I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you."

"Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with today! I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere where away from network and phones. Hence apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted. I will make sure to read all your messages and I am thankful for each one of you," he wrote further in a long note.

Check out the full post below:

Check out our latest interview with Tovino below: