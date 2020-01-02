Tovino Thomas to play a triple role after the superhero film Minnal Murali; Details Inside

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is currently busy with the shooting of his superhero movie, will be next seen playing a triple role.

Tovino Thomas, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming superhero movie Minnal Murali, will be seen playing a triple role in the big budget movie, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Reportedly, the actor has signed the project officially. The film will be directed by Jithin Lal, who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director.

Talking to The Times of India, Jithin Lal said that the movie has portions set in 1900, 1950 and 1990. Tovino will be seen playing characters named Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, and they will be from three different generations. Talking about the genre of the film, Lal said that the film will be a multiple-genre movie and it’s an entertainer on the whole. He also stated that the film will make us get reminded of few Malayalam comic books.

About the movie’s casting, he was quoted as saying in The Times of India, “We are now in the process of finalising the cast. As it’s a big project, there is some more work to be done before we can start shooting. We expect the movie to go on floors by mid-2020”. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors recently. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali.

Credits :Times Of India

