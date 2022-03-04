Tovino Thomas reacts to Aryan Khan Drug Case: Politically motivated to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's image
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tovino Thomas reacted to the NCB raid on the cruise where Aryan Khan and many other star kids were present and said, “I think that was their purpose, that was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation, his son’s reputation, it looks like that.”
Naradan actress Anna Ben further added that news channels make false accusations against people and don’t bother to apologize when a victim is proven wrong. “Maybe Naradanwill help people think about it. Movies can be very thought-provoking in such scenarios,” Tovino said.
After being arrested for allegedly being involved in drugs consumption at a Mumbai cruise ship party, he spent three weeks in prison before being released on bail.
Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas starrer Naradan hit the theatres worldwide on 3 March. He is seen in the role of a journalist, who is under pressure from his bosses to fabricate stories. Written by Unni R and directed by Aashiq Abu, the film has received a positive response from the audience.
Also Read: Naradan Movie Review: Tovino Thomas shines on screen as a news reporter in this thrilling story