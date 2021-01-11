Tovino Thomas recreates a photo taken 5 years back and wishes his daughter Izza on her birthday; Take a look

Taking to his Instagram space, Tovino Thomas shared a collage of his photo with daughter Izza where a photo taken five years back was recreated.

Tovino Thomas took to social media on Monday and shared a post wishing his daughter Izza on her birthday. While doing so, he recreated a photo taken with her five years back. Along with the photo, he also posted a heartwarming message. He stated that in these five years his world has changed. He wrote, “5 years of, by & for my girl! Izza came and changed my world. Five years later, a part of me is still amazed about being a father, while another part can't get enough of it. Happy birthday my love.”

In June last year, he welcomed his son Tahaan. He had tied the knot with his longterm girlfriend Lidiya on October 24, 2014. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas has a lineup of films in his pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaala, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director. He recently announced that his another film titled Kaala has been wrapped up.

