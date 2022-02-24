Tovino Thomas is in ‘reflection’ mode as he poses for a photo

Versatile star Tovino Thomas has shared an intriguing post on his Instagram handle. The Naradan actor shared the picture of his reflection on the windowpane while lying in the bed. He looked dapper posing in a black shirt and a well-kept beard. The latest picture of Tovino Thomas was captioned ‘Reflect’.

In the meantime, the actor is presently shooting for Aashiq Abu’s upcoming political thriller Naradan . The project has been in news, especially for the character of Tovino Thomas. The star is going to essay the role of a renowned talk show host and journalist by the name Chandraprakash. The media professional is seen facing a moral conundrum as his bosses are forcing him to forge news stories.

Check out the post below:

Apart from Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben will also play a significant role in the film. The actress will be seen as an advocate named Shakira Muhammed. Besides these two, the core cast of the film includes Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu, Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen, and Lukman. Naradan will be coming to theatres on 3 March.