Tovino Thomas reveals the release date of Jude Anthany Joseph's survival drama 2018

2018, the upcoming survival drama which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, is one of the most promising upcoming projects in Malayalam cinema. The movie, which revolves around the Kerala state's survival of the extremely disastrous floods the state witnessed in 2018, has been under production for quite some time now. The highly anticipated project garnered the attention of audiences with both its stellar star cast, and the excellent official teaser which was released in December 2022.

Tovino Thomas and others announce the release date of 2018

Director Jude Anthany Joseph and the cast and crew members, including popular actor Tovino Thomas and other stars who play pivotal roles in the film, took to their official social media handles and announced the release date of 2018, on Wednesday. "Coming Soon!!!" wrote Tovino Thomas, as he shared the announcement poster on his official social media handles. The survival drama, which is currently in the final stages of its production, has been slated to hit the theatres on April 21, this year.

Check out Tovino Thomas's Instagram post, below:

About 2018

As reported earlier, 2018 features a stellar star cast including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, National award-winner Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Janardhanan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, Shivada, Gauthami Nair, and others. The highly anticipated project is scripted by director Jude Anthany Joseph himself.

Akhil George is the director Of Photography. Chaman Chakko has handled the editing. Nobin Paul has composed songs and original score. 2018 is bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company in association with P K Prime Production.

