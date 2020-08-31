  1. Home
Tovino Thomas shares a beautiful photo with his newborn son and family members as he sends Onam wishes to fans

Tovino Thomas twinning with his son and holding the newborn in his arms is the best thing you'll see today. Check out photo below.
Tovino Thomas shares a beautiful photo with his newborn son and family members as he sends Onam wishes to fansTovino Thomas shares a beautiful photo with his newborn son and family members as he sends Onam wishes to fans
Malayalam star Tovino Thomas and his wife, Lidiya Thomas, welcomed a baby boy on June 6. The couple recently welcomed their second child after a baby girl, Izza Thomas, who was born in 2016. Introducing his son to everyone, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love! #dadlife #mylittleones #Izza #Tahaan #Haan (sic)." Well, it is first Onam of the newborn and the family celebrate in the best memorable way. 

Tovino took to social media and shared a perfect fam-jam moment as he sent 'Happy Onam' wishes to his fans on social media. One can see in the picture, the family looks best and stylish in their traditional outfits as they pose for a perfect family moment. Tovino twinning with his son and holding the newborn in his arms is the cutest sight. Tovino, who is one of the most bankable actors in Malayalam cinema has treated his fans with the best Onam gift. 

Take a look below: 

On the work front, the actor who is of late taking social media by storm with his shirtless workout pictures has quite a few films in the kitty. He has films like Minnal Murali, Karachi 81, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Kala to look forward. 

