Tovino Thomas shares a cool poster of Thallumaala as he announces the release date; Check out

Thallumala starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan has been hitting headlines for various reasons ever since it went on floors. Now the team has announced the release date of the film with a new poster. The Khalid Rahman directorial which was supposed to hit the screens will arrive only on August.

Thallumaala' is an upcoming action comedy film that has been directed by Khalid Rahman. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film features Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.