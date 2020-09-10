  1. Home
Tovino Thomas shares a picture-perfect family moment with his wife and kids & we are all hearts

Tovino Thomas took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his wife Lidiya and two kids- daughter Izza and newborn son Tahaan.
Tovino Thomas has treated his fans with yet another beautiful photo of him posing amid the breathtaking sunset view with his wife and kids. The Malayalam star took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Lidiya and two kids- daughter Izza and newborn son Tahaan. The picture-perfect family moment of the actor is winning hearts and we just can't move our eyes off it. Beautiful and how! Tahaan was born in June and was baptised on August 30. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the ceremony. 

Tovino Thomas wrote, "That blessed feeling! Glimpses from Tahaan's Baptism." (sic). The ceremony was hosted on August 30, 2020, and due to COVID-19, only family members were present. Many celebrities dropped lovely comments on the new boy. Prithviraj commented on Tahaan's baptised video, "Our love to the little superman. Hugs from Ally." (sic). On the occasion of Onam, Tovino shared a twinning picture with his son. He was seen holding the newborn in his arms. Tovino, who is one of the most bankable actors in Malayalam cinema treated his fans with the best Onam gift.

On the work front, Tovino will be seen in Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie also features like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese and others in prominent roles. He also has films like Karachi 81, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Kala to look forward. 

