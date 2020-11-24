Tovino Thomas shares a picture perfect photo with his wife Lidiya and kids & it's all about family love

Tovino Thomas and his family is having a blissful time together and their cosy cottage stay is super beautiful.

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful family picture with his wife Lidiya and two kids- daughter Izza and newborn son Tahaan. One can see, the actor is playing with the newborn while his wife enjoys her time with their daughter. Seems, Tovino and family is having a peaceful time on their getaway in Kochi and this cosy cottage stay is super beautiful. The picture has been clicked by Tovino's manager.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya met each other during their teenage days. They were classmates in school and later completed their engineering together. The duo has been setting major relationship goals ever since they got married in 2014. Meanwhile, Thomas recently suffered a major injury during an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Kala. He was in the ICU for the same and has, fortunately, recovered.

On the work front, Tovino will be seen next in the Basil Joseph-directorial Minnal Murali. It also features Aju Varghese in a pivotal role. Tovino Thomas has an array of movies in the kitty.

There are also reports suggest that he will be seen playing a triple role in the big-budget movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

