Tovino Thomas shares throwback PIC with director Akhil Paul as Forensic turns two

Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Forensic’ premiered in India on 28 February 2020. Celebrating two years of the film’s release, ‘Minnal Murali’ actor shared a nostalgic post on his Instagram handle. Sharing a throwback picture with director Akhil Paul, he wrote, “2 years of ‘FORENSIC”. Both the actor and director are seen twinning in blue. The fans filled the post with heart emoticons.

This psychological thriller has been co-directed by Anas Khan. Filmmakers Akhil Paul and Anas Khan made their directorial debut with ‘Forensic’. The movie’s core cast included Mamta Mohandas, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand, and Reba Monica John.

Forensic managed a good business at the box office despite the nationwide shutdown due to COVID-19. The project became the highest-rated Malayalam movie of 2020. Now, the venture is also being remade in Hindi with Vikrant Massey in the lead along with Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Rohit Roy.

In the meantime, Tovino Thomas is currently shooting for Aashiq Abu’s upcoming political thriller 'Naradan'. The star will be seen playing a media professional, who is stuck in a moral conundrum as his bosses pressurise him to file false stories.

Apart from Naradan, Tovino Thomas will also play the lead in Vishnu G Raghav’s court drama 'Vaashi'. National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh will be the female lead in the film. Both the actors will be seen as lawyers in the project. Tovino Thomas also has ‘Karachi 81, 2403 ft.’, ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ and ‘Thallumaala’ in the pipeline for the year 2022.

