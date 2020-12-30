Tovino Thomas shares working still from Kala as the makers call it a wrap; Says 'It was hard and difficult'

Tovino Thomas took to his social media space and posted an emotional message after the makers of his upcoming film Kala called it a wrap.

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram space and shared a working still from his upcoming film Kala, while announcing that they have called it a wrap. Sharing the news, Tovino Thomas penned an emotional note saying that shooting the film was very difficult. He stated that he has worked for short films with the same team and they all have a huge passion and love for cinema. He added that it was because of the love for cinema, they could do it.

The Virus actor wrote, “And 'Kala' has packed up! Years ago with cinema in my dreams, I used to be in the company of this same team of Kala, discussing and making short films. Now, we have made cinema, and with the purest of passions. Kala was hard. Real hard. But this mutual love we had for cinema made it all possible. And I'm sure this team's passion will make Kala all the more wholesome as it reaches you. Let's hope that happens soon.”

Director Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, has directed the film. It was during the shooting of Kala, Tovino sustained internal injuries and was admitted to hospital. After the accident, Tovino complained about stomach pain and due to internal injuries, he was admitted to the intensive care unit and received treatment for about a week there.

