Tovino Thomas showers praise on Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is getting a new lease of love after releasing on OTT and the latest one to garner praise is Malayalam star, Tovino Thomas.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was released in cinemas in the middle of the pandemic on 19 March 2021. The film did not garner a lot of ticket sales on the box office but has received a new lease of life after being released on a major OTT platform. Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial has been waiting in the wings for a long time since its announcement in 2017 and now it is making all the waves on the internet. Several celebrities have netizens have applauded the film for its content and extraordinary performances by Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the gritty avatars. 

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has posted a lovely message on Instagram after he saw the film. He is garnering praise on the film and especially the performance of Arjun Kapoor as a confused cop nicknamed ‘Pinky’ by his seniors. Tovino wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching #SandeepaurPinkyFaraar Phenomenal performances by both @arjunkapoor and @parineetichopra. Easily one of your best bro.” Arjun has garnered acclaim for his performance from all strata of the audience as the character Pinky being one of his most lived-in performances though Arjun’s own world and belonging is drastically different from that of his Haryanvi character. 

Arjun has had a bit of a slump for the last few releases including Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted, and Panipat with these films not cracking the numbers on the box office. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also did not fare well on the ticket window but Hindi-speaking audiences also rejected films like Roohi and Mumbai Saga that were released at the same time since there was a looming danger of contracting COVID 19. Arjun’s two upcoming releases include Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

