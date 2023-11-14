Tovino Thomas has THIS to say on reviewers targeting filmmakers' personal life for sake of reviews

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who is famous for films like Minnal Murali, 2018 and Thallumaala, recently took a strong stand against film reviewers who attack the artists’ personal lives for the sake of reviews.

The actor who is promoting his next film Adrishya Jalakangal, directed by Dr Biju, shared his concern during a press meet arranged at Kochi on Monday. Both the actor and director Dr Biju addressed how the situation of targeted attacks in the form of film reviews is affecting the film industry.

Tovino Thomas against review bombings

Highlighting the current situation of Malayalam cinemas, Tovino emphasized how freedom of speech is an important factor but cautioned and urged reviewers to refrain from personal attacks on actors or filmmakers through their reviews.

Tovino also conveyed and added that he personally knows people who are affected by these kinds of remarks that come from reviews and stressed that though filmmaking is an artistic endeavor, there are other important matters happening in society that need more attention than personal attacks against filmmakers.

Moreover, Tovino also lauded and expressed his gratitude to genuine film reviewers who have actually helped him grow as an actor. He also emphasized on striving to achieve positive reviews from constructive criticism.

Adding to his statement, Adrishya Jalakangal director Dr Biju also agreed with Tovino and highlighted the impact of reviews in the process of filmmaking and spoke on how genuine reviews are greater than opinionated reviews that are becoming a trend today.

Tovino Thomas’ Workfront

Tovino Thomas was last seen this year in the blockbuster Malayalam film 2018, a survival drama, based on the real events of the 2018 Kerala floods. Tovino’s performance in the film earned him critical acclaim. The film is the official entry for India in the category of Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Other than Adrishya Jalakangal, Tovino is set to appear in the film Anweshippin Kandethum. The actor also has the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam which is highly anticipated along with the film Nadigar Thilakam, scheduled for next year. The actor is set to be part of the Mohanlal film L2: Empuraan as well.

