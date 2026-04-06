Tovino Thomas spills about Lokah 2: Calls it 'biggest challenge of his career' and confirms script is ready

Tovino Thomas is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Pallichattambi, which is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. Ahead of its release, the actor appeared in a recent interview, where he confirmed that the basic skeleton of the script for Lokah 2 is ready and described the project as the biggest challenge of his career.

Tovino Thomas calls Lokah 2 his “biggest” challenge in career

Speaking with Sudhir Srinivasan on YouTube, Tovino Thomas said, “ Lokah 2 is the biggest challenge of my career. The film has 389 versions of myself, but I don’t know how it will be shown. By the time all of them are introduced, the film might end up being just an introduction, and we may need Lokah 3 to tell the rest of the story. However, the basic skeleton of the script is ready, and we are in discussions.”

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, hit theatres earlier in 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film follows the story of a mysterious woman, Chandra, who is brought from Sweden to Karnataka by a secret organization.

Living a quiet life in Bengaluru, she crosses paths with Sunny, a young man who develops feelings for her. However, as she becomes entangled in an organ-trafficking ring, her true identity is revealed, she is the mythical being Kalliyankattu Neeli.

Apart from the lead cast, the film features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and others in key roles.

The film also includes cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayne and Tovino Thomas , with Mammootty lending his voice to Moothon. The movie was well received by critics, particularly for its performances, visuals, and world-building.

With a sequel already announced featuring Tovino in the lead, the film is expected to go on floors in December 2026.

Tovino Thomas’ work front

Tovino Thomas will next appear in a lead role in Pallichattambi . Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the period action drama follows a ruffian who is recruited by villagers to fight against oppressors, eventually making the fight against injustice his own.

With Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead, the film is slated for release on April 10, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor also has Athiradi in his lineup, co-starring Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan.

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