Tovino Thomas spills beans on his crucial scene with Mohanlal in L2: Empuraan; ‘What I felt when I finished…’

The highly acclaimed 2019 film Lucifer is all set to return with an even more powerful sequel titled L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has already been announced and is eyeing a release on March 27, 2025.

Recently, actor Tovino Thomas, who reprises his crucial role from the first installment, made some major revelations about the sequel.

In a character introduction video shared by the makers, Tovino spoke about reprising his role as Jithin Ramdas from Lucifer in L2: Empuraan and revealed that this time, he has a very significant combination scene with lead actor Mohanlal.

Sharing his excitement, he said, "In Lucifer, I never had a single combination scene with Lalettan. But in Empuraan, we have a combination scene. And I think my best performance in this film is in that scene. That’s what I felt when I finished dubbing for the movie. Naturally, when you perform opposite amazing actors, it brings out the best in you. That reciprocation alone is enough to elevate your character."

The Identity star went on to talk about reprising the same role from the first installment and mentioned that although he had fewer scenes, he was pleased with the incredible arc given to his character by the writers.

Tovino highlighted that he was very happy to be on board for Lucifer, as he was curious to see what had been planned for his character, Jithin, who was introduced as the son of a political leader with no inherent interest in politics.

However, as the story progresses, he not only emerges as a politician but is ultimately declared the Chief Minister.

In his words, "I was curious to see how that character would be developed. And when I learned about the script of Empuraan and how my character would evolve, my curiosity only grew stronger because his character arc takes an entirely new turn. And the arc expands even further in Empuraan."

Coming back to Empuraan, the film is written by Murali Gopy and has been jointly bankrolled by Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is not only directing the movie but will also be playing the crucial role of Zayed Masood in this Malayalam action thriller. The film’s music has been composed by Deepak Dev.