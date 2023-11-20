Tovino Thomas starrer Adrishya Jalakangal creates history as it becomes first Malayalam film screened at TBNFF

Tovino Thomas is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors at present. The actor has continued to try a variety of films over the years, and never fails to impress the audience with his performance.

In fact, earlier this year, his latest film, 2018, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. In the latest update, the Minnal Murali actor’s upcoming film, Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows) has created history by becoming the first ever Malayalam film to be screened at the Talinn Black Nights Film Festival, which takes place in Estonia. The film was also the only Indian entry in TBNFF this year, which took place between November 3rd and 19th.

About Adrishya Jalakangal

Adrishya Jalakangal follows the story of Tovino Thomas’ character who resides in the countryside. From the trailer, the film seems to tell the story of a common man during the time of war, and also seems to have mystical implications within the story, with Tovino Thomas’ character being able to talk to people who have passed away.

Apart from the Kala actor, the film also features Nimisha Sajayan, Indrans, Jayashree Lakshminarayan and more in prominent roles. Adrishya Jalakangal is helmed by renowned Malayalam director Bijukumar Damodaran, who is also known as Dr. Biju.

Check out the trailer for the film below:

Adrishya Jalakangal has received critical acclaim at the film festival, with special praises for the film’s ability to resonate with an international audience as well. The film is all set to hit the theaters in India on November 24th.

The film has been bankrolled by Ellanar Films, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas Productions, and the music for the film has been composed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. The camera for the film has been cranked by Yedhu Radhakrishnan while Davis Manuel takes care of the editing of the film.

Tovino Thomas on the work front

Tovino Thomas is all set to feature in the Malayalam fantasy film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam, helmed by Jithin Lal. The film would also mark Krithi Shetty’s Malayalam debut. Apart from that the actor is also set to reprise his role as Jathin Ramdas in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2019 film L2 - Empuraan, which features Mohanlal in the lead role and is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

