Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali craze takes over on Tom Holland courtesy Spurs Football Club

Football club Spurs has made a special mention for Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali during their interaction with English actor Tom holland. They even penned a post on Instagram with the caption “Up next, #MinnalMurali “. The post features Tom Holland. Reacting to the update, Tovino Thomas said, "It all happened in the spur of the moment"

Just recently, Tom Holland commented that he believes superhero movies are worthy of award consideration, including the Oscars. Defending Superhero Movies, the actor said “They're Real Art”.

Check out the post below:

The flick narrates the tale of a young tailor named Jaison who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The film first premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival on 16 December and was later released on Netflix. The film has been released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. Sushin Shyam has given the music for the film and Sameer Thahir has looked after cinematography.

In the meantime, Tovino Thomas is busy with Aashiq Abu’s political thriller Naaradan. Besides Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, Joy Mathew and Vijayaraghavan along with others.