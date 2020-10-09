Tovino Thomas to stay in ICU for 48 hours for observation; Actor is safe with no medical complications

Tovino Thomas sustained severe injuries in his abdomen during the shooting of his upcoming film Kala. The actor sustained the injury while performing a stunt sequence.

A couple of days back, Tovino Thomas was admitted to a Kochi-based private hospital after he suffered a severe stomach ache. He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and it was reported that he has some internal injuries, which took place during a stunt sequence for his upcoming film Kala. The actor had shot without a stunt double. Yesterday, it was reported that he was still in the ICU and updates about his health condition would be made only after two days.

Now, a new report has come up saying that Tovino Thomas is safe and he has no medical complications. However, he is still in ICU only for observation. “Actor Tovino Thomas was brought in to our Accident & Emergency department at 11.15 am on 07.10.2020 with c/o severe abdominal pain. He was immediately taken up for CT angiogram which revealed mesenteric hematoma (blood clots). Since there was no active bleeding, he was shifted to ICU for 48 hrs observation. His blood counts were elevated and he is being treated with appropriate antibiotics,” read the hospital bulletin.

The bulletin further added that the actor has been stable clinically for the past 24 hours and there are no symptoms of rebleeding. A repeat CT angiogram will be performed after 48 hours and that he will remain under observation in ICU until then. In case he developed any severity, a laparoscopic procedure will be performed. However, the bulletin released by the hospital concluded saying that his condition is satisfactory.

Credits :Hindustan Times

