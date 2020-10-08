Tovino Thomas still under medical observation; Continues to be in Intensive Care Unit

Tovino Thomas sustained seviere injuries when his upcoming film Kala was being shot on Wednesday. Reports suggest that he has some internal injuries.

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas was admitted to a Kochi-based private hospital on Wednesday after sustaining injuries during the filming of Kala. Now, a report has come up stating that he continues to be under observation in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. According to The News Minute, the hospital authorities have decided to keep the actor under observation for one more day. Tovino was admitted to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi after suffering severe abdominal pain.

According to media reports, the actor was severely injured while shooting some intensive scenes for his upcoming movie Kala, directed by Rohith VS. While reports suggest that the actor has incurred internal injuries, the hospital authorities stated that updates can be given out only after few more days of observation. It was also revealed that the actor will not need a surgery. “He has been kept in an intensive care unit so that there will be no other disturbances,” the web portal quoted a source as saying.

Kala is said to have the theme of survival in the wild. The thriller will reportedly be around the theme of human evolution. About a week ago, a motion poster of the film was released which showed the perspective of someone who is running. It should be noted that Tovino was injured while shooting for his movie Edakkad Battalion 06 that was released last year while performing a fire stunt without a stunt double.

Credits :The News Minute

