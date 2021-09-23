Tovino Thomas' superhero film Minnal Murali to release on OTT platform for Christmas; Deets inside

Tovino Thomas' upcoming film Minnal Murali, will feature him play the role of superhero. It is said to be the first-ever superhero film. After a long postponement, the film is all set to skip theatrical release and release directly on Netflix, for Christmas, December 24, 2021.

Tovino Thomas took to social media and shared a video to announce the big release date. The makers previously announced that the film will have an OTT release in September, now they postponed it to December for the festival. According to the sources, the streaming rights of the Tovino Thomas starrer have been bagged by the OTT giant for a whopping price.

Sharing the big news and video, Tovino wrote, "Ee Christmas Minnum! 'Minnal Murali' is all set for a worldwide release this Christmas Eve!24th December 2021 on

@NetflixIndia. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable trip to Kurkanmoola! #StrikingOnDec24. 24th DecemberWarning sign Caution: Some sparks may fly."

Minnal Murali is the first-ever superhero from the Malayalam film industry. Minnal Murali marks the second collaboration with director Basil Joseph. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi and Merupu Murali in Telugu. It will be released in Kannada as Minchu Murali, and as Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam. The film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters is producing the film.