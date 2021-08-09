Tovino Thomas’ superhero film Minnal Murali to release in September on OTT

Tovino Thomas, the talented actor is all set to play a superhero in the highly anticipated upcoming project, Minnal Murali. The movie, which marks the actor's second collaboration with director Basil Joseph, is currently delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After a long postponement, the film is all set to skip theatrical release and release directly on an OTT platform, in September. However, an official release date is yet to be finalised about which date in September. Check out the post here:

The makers took to social media and shared a new poster to announce that the film will release directly on Netflix in September. The new poster of Tovino Thomas shows him covered his face with a cloth. According to the sources, the streaming rights of the Tovino Thomas starrer have been bagged by the OTT giant for a whopping price.

#OTT big deal - @ttovino super hero entertainer #MinnalMurali will premiere on @netflix in Sep! The big budget film directed by @iBasil and produced by #SophiaPaul was grabbed for a high streaming price. pic.twitter.com/K2HZgzYaG3 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 9, 2021

Minnal Murali is the first-ever superhero produced by the Malayalam film industry. The production for the movie was halted a couple of times earlier. Initially, the team couldn’t shoot following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now finally it is getting a release through the OTT platform, Netflix. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi and Merupu Murali in Telugu. It will be released in Kannada as Minchu Murali, and as Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam. The film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters is producing the film.