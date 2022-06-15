Tovino Thomas surprises Keerthy Suresh & team Vaashi as he crashes the promotions of the legal drama; WACH

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh will soon appear on the silver screens for the first time in the courtroom drama, Vaashi. As the flick gets ready to realize in the theatres on 17th June this Friday, the makers are actively promoting their next.

As the team was busy in-between an interview, Tovino Thomas decided to crash the promotion and join in on the conversation. As he surprised team Vaashi, all were visibly ecstatic by the gesture. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the actor captioned the video, "Decided to crash the Vaashi Promotions...Vaashi in theatres from June 17th #comingsoon #vaashi #june17th."

Yesterday, the makers unveiled the exciting trailer for Vaashi, which features lawyers Ebin Mathew (Tovino Thomas) and Madhavi Mohan (Keerthy Suresh), who are in the initial days of their careers. Despite sharing a strong romantic vibe, Ebin, and Madhavi are forced to lock horns because of a case. As they are on the opposite side, the film has a will they, won't they feel to it.

Conceptualised and directed by filmmaker Vishnu G Raghav, Janiz Chacko Simon has penned the story for Vaashi. Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Neil DCunha is the cinematographer and Arjun Benn is the editor. Yakson and Neha have provided the background scores and songs for the flick.

Jointly produced by Revathy Klamandirr and G Suresh Kumar, Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh have co-produced the venture and Nithin Mohan is the executive producer.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh also has the action drama Dasara opposite Natural star Nani in her kitty. This much-awaited movie will also have Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles.

On another hand, Tovino Thomas has an action-comedy, Thallumaala lined up for release. This Khalid Rahman's directorial also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.

