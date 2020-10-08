Tovino Thomas to take three weeks rest after being injured on the sets of Kala

After the accident, Tovino Thomas complained about stomach pain and due to internal injuries, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Tovino Thomas severely got injured on Tuesday while shooting for a scene on the sets of his upcoming film, Kala. After suffering internal injuries, the Malayalam actor was taken to a hospital. After the accident, Tovino complained about stomach pain and due to internal injuries, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Now, according to the latest update on his health, the actor has been asked for strict three weeks rest. There is a nerve bleeding due to which he has been asked for complete rest. Reportedly, Tovino is not critical and will recover in a few weeks.

Well, this news has come to great relief to his family and close friends from the industry. Even fans who had been sending him speedy recovery wishes on Twitter ever since the news broke out are quite happy to know Tovino is fine and will recover slowly. Reportedly, he was shooting for a big action sequence of Kala. Tovino Thomas will resume shooting of the film once he is completely fine.

Tovino had resumed shooting of Kala in Kochi just recently but unfortunately, he met with an accident.

On the career front, Tovino has a lot of films to release in 2021. He will be seen in Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie also features like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese and others in important roles. Besides Kala, Tovino also has films like Karachi 81, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam in the pipeline.

