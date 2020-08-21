Tovino Thomas takes to a monkey bar to flaunt his killer bodyweight workout video

Mollywood's sensational actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of himself doing bodyweight workout on a monkey bar.

Tovino Thomas has been utilizing the lockdown time to the fullest by spending time with his family and taking up new hobbies. He has also been posting his photos and videos on social media. Now, he has shared a video on his Instagram stories, where he can be seen going bodyweight workout on a monkey bar. He shared two sets of the workout, and in both the sets, he was a master of perfection. Fans took to the comments section and marvelled at how he is productively spending the lockdown time.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in sci-fi movie titled Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film went on floors before the lockdown was imposed. According to media reports, the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen playing key roles in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also play a crucial role in Minnal Murali too. The superhero movie’s shooting will be resumed after the COVID 19 situation is well contained.

Tovino Thomas recently announced that he will be collaborating with director Rohith VS, for his upcoming film titled Kala. Rohith VS shot to his fame after his recent films Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. A first look poster of Kala was also revealed by the makers. Reports suggest that the film will be based on survival in the wild.

Credits :Instagram

