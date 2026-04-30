Tovino Thomas teases about Basil Joseph and Allu Arjun’s movie; Spills the deets on Minnal Murali 2

Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph are all set to star together in Athiradi, which is slated for release on May 14, 2026. Ahead of its release, the Minnal Murali duo were spotted together, where Tovino hinted at Basil’s return to directing.

Tovino Thomas hints at Basil Joseph’s film with Allu Arjun

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Basil Joseph addressed the possibility of a sequel to Minnal Murali. He said, “I’m not sure about Minnal Murali 2 right now. I’m working on something else at the moment, and that’s taking quite a bit of time.”

When asked whether this upcoming project is the one with Allu Arjun, Basil responded that the film is still under discussion and in the planning stage. He added, “I can’t talk about it right now.”

In the same conversation, Tovino Thomas spoke about plans for Minnal Murali 2 and joked, “We already had plans for parts two, three, four, and five. I’ve been getting this question everywhere. Give me five or six months… no, but seriously, I will definitely come back to Minnal Murali 2, even if it’s much later, like when he’s at retirement age!”

In conclusion, Tovino Thomas hinted that audiences would soon see director Basil Joseph in action again. The Pallichattambi actor said, “Maybe audiences won’t get the Malayalam director Basil Joseph very soon, but perhaps audiences across India will.”

For those unaware, there has been speculation that Basil Joseph will soon collaborate with Allu Arjun . While the project has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to go on floors after the Pushpa star completes his films Raaka with director Atlee and AA23 (LK07) with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

More about Athiradi

Athiradi follows the story of an enthusiastic student who revives a long-banned college festival, triggering a chaotic, ego-driven rivalry with a local figure. Directed by Arun Anirudhan, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead roles.

The movie also features Riya Shibu, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and others in key roles. This action-comedy is set to release on May 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: Kara Movie Review: Dhanush’s powerhouse performance gets watered down with sluggish narration