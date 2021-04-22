Tovino Thomas tests negative for COVID 19; Requests fans to take extra care and stay safe

Though it was an asymptomatic case, Tovino Thomas had isolated himself at home.

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Though it was an asymptomatic case, the actor had isolated himself at home. Now a week after, Tovino Thomas has tested negative. Tovino Thomas took to Twitter and shared with fans that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He also requested fans to take extra care and stay home. He wrote on Twitter, "And...I've tested NEGATIVE. Thanks for all the love and support. I'm doing absolutely fine now, but again, I consider myself lucky to be doing fine post Covid. That's not the case for all. So please, please take extra care and stay safe."



On the work front, Tovino Thomas has a lot of films in the kitty including Vaashi co-starring Keerthy Suresh. He also has Minnal Murali, Kaanekkane and Vazhakku that are scheduled to release this year.

He was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Kala. The film released on March 25 and it got a good response from the audience and critics.

