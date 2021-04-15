  1. Home
Tovino Thomas tests positive for COVID 19; Dulquer Salmaan wishes him a speedy recovery

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is the latest celeb from the film fraternity to test positive for COVID-19.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: April 15, 2021 01:14 pm
Amidst the rising cases in the country, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media and revealed that he is currently in isolation though it was an asymptomatic case. Tovino tweeted, "Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now.A few more days to look forward & long about returning to action & entertaining you all."  Dulquer Salmaan immediately dropped a comment, "get well soon Tovi."

Earlier, Tovino Thomas's Malayalam movie Maayanadhi co-star  Aishwarya Lekshmi too tested positive for the virus. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, "I wore masks, sanitised, maintained social distancing and did everything else that came recommended.. but at some point, I grew a tiny bit tired of how this was affecting my “normal life”... and took it easy.. Fast forward to a few days later, Here I am.. posting pictures on IG, doing Yoga to increase lung capacity, taking turmeric latte, antivirals, multivitamins, communicating with my parents on the balcony and finally realising... this was so not worth it..mask up, do everything else u need to.. don’t take it for granted.. cos Winter is surely coming." 

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has a lot of films in the pipeline. He is looking forward to the grand release of his upcoming films, Minnal Murali, Kaanekkane and Vazhakku. 

He was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Kala. The film released on March 25 and it got good response from the audience and critics. 

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan reveals on singing his first Tamil song for Hey Sinamika; Says 'Truly blessed' 

