Tovino Thomas' Thallumaala promotion event cancelled due to heavy crowd; Actor says 'never seen such huge mob'

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan are gearing up for the grand release of their upcoming Malayalam film Thallumaala on August 12. The makers planned to host a grand promotional launch at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode but the event got cancelled later. The promotional event had to cancel the event due to uncontrollable crowd in the mall. Fans had turned out in huge numbers at the venue, which made the makers cancel the promotional event.

Tovino Thomas, the lead actor of Thallumaala, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video and said that he had never seen such a huge crowd. "I wasn't sure of coming back alive. Thank you Kozhikode for all the love", he added.

Thallumaala is an upcoming action comedy film that has been directed by Khalid Rahman. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film features Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. Thallumaala' also marks Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan's first movie together.

The film is expected to be a fun out-and-out entertainer. A few days ago, the trailer was released and it showed Tovino in the role of Wazim, while Kalyani as an Instagram influencer. It gave a visual representation of modern world and looked thrilling and impressive, the chemistry between the lead pair also looks good.

Scripted by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza (Thamaasha), the festive entertainer has Jimshi Khalid as the director of photography and Nishad Yusuf as the editor. Ashiq Usman is bankrolling the feature under the banner Ashiq Usman Productions. Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated film Thallumaala is gearing up for theatrical release on August 12.

