Tovino Thomas to return as Minnal Murali soon: Drops a major update

Tovino Thomas, the popular young star of the Malayalam film industry earned immense love from audiences worldwide with his performance in the superhero film Minnal Murali. The homegrown superhero film, which is helmed by talented filmmaker Basil Joseph, had a direct OTT release on Netflix in December 2021. It has already been confirmed that Minnal Murali is being planned as a franchise, and is going to have more installments. And now, Tovino Thomas has confirmed that he is returning as the superhero, very soon. Tovino Thomas to return as Minnal Murali

The young star recently took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed that he is returning as Minnal Murali very soon, as the universe is set to get expanded. However, Tovino Thomas is not returning as the superhero for the sequel of the film, but he is playing the role in the upcoming Netflix Playback video. "The gates of the Netflixverse have opened and universes are colliding. Your world will turn upside down. Stay tuned," Tovino captioned his post. He also shared a special still from the upcoming Netflix project, where he is seen having a face-off with another popular character from the Netflix universe. Interestingly, Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali look is changed a bit in the new still. The actor is seen sporting a different hairdo with a thick beard, unlike in the film in which he appeared in a different hairdo and stubble.

Minnal Murali sequel Earlier in an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Basil Joseph had confirmed that the second installment of the Minnal Murali franchise will only happen after 3 years. The young filmmaker is planning to director one or two films before he starts working on the second part of the much-loved film. However, unlike the first part, the second installment will get a theatrical release first. Tovino Thomas's work front The talented actor will be next seen in the social drama Vazhakku, which recently had its grand premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) recently. Tovino Thomas is currently busy with his ambitious project Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which will feature him in a triple role. He is also set to return in the role of young politician Jathin Ramdas in L2: Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel of the 2019-released Mohanlal starrer, Lucifer.

