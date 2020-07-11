Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Kala will be based on survival in the wild REVEALS director

Tovino Thomas took to his Facebook page yesterday and revealed the film’s poster and revealed that it has been titled Kala.

Director Rohith VS, who is known for films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, will be teaming up with Tovino Thomas for his upcoming directorial titled Kala. Tovino Thomas took to his Facebook page yesterday and revealed the film’s poster and the title of the project. Talking about the film in an interview with The Times Of India, director Rohith opened up that the film will be based on survival in the wild.

The English quoted him as saying, "This film is more of a thriller. It is based on popular TV show ‘Man vs Wild’. When we narrated the script to Tovino, he was immediately onboard and that's how we decided to back the film together. It will go on floors soon and we haven't decided the date yet because there is so much uncertainty right now. A dog named Bazigar also plays an important role”.

Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Minnal Murali. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the film went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director.

