Tovino Thomas’ Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan uploads full movie; says, ‘Cinema should be…’

For a couple of days now, Tovino Thomas has been hitting the news headlines but all for the wrong reasons. Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan who made the movie Vazhakku with the Tovino had levied accusations on the actor but things seem to have taken a new twist now.

In a new Facebook post shared by the director, Sanal Kumar has released the Vimeo platform link of his movie Vazhakku. The link shared by the director is a preview copy of the film which was uploaded around 2 years ago. Along with his post on Facebook, the director also wrote the caption, “Cinema should be viewed by the audience. For anyone who wants to watch it, here is Vazhakku/The Quarrel. Anyone who wants to understand will now know why the movie hasn’t been released.”

Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan drops Tovino Thomas starrer's preview link online

For those who are unaware, Tovino Thomas and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan were in an argument over the last few days over the film’s OTT and theatrical release. According to the director’s allegations, the film Vazhakku (The Quarrel) is not being released in theaters or on OTT platforms due to the actor’s negligence. He also added that the movie produced by Tovino himself is not being released because it might become a failure in theaters. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, in response to these allegations, Tovino Thomas made a live video on his social media handle. In the video, the actor said that OTT platforms are rejecting streaming the film due to the director’s social reputation. He also added that the movie Vazhakku is a good film and that he has never viewed any film he has been a part of as bad.

Advertisement

More about Vazhakku

Vazhakku or The Quarrel is a 2022 Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The movie features the tale of Siddharthan, a lawyer who is going through a divorce. However, in this period he meets a woman named Sathi with an only child who is also going through a similar situation. The rest of the film focuses on how they form a bond and become a support system in the hard times.

Besides Tovino, the movie also features actors like Kani Kusruti, Sudev Nair, Azees Nedumangad, Byju Netto, Thanmaya Sol, and many more in key roles. The film was released during the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala and also won several awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.

ALSO READ: Vazhakk: Tovino Thomas RESPONDS to director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s allegations of meddling with film’s release