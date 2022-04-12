Tovino Thomas wishes Aashiq Abu on his birthday with a candid PIC of the two sharing a laugh

Tovino Thomas has shared a candid picture on director Aashiq Abu's birthday. In the photo, the actor and filmmaker duo can be seen flaunting their enchanting smiles. The post was accompanied by the note, “Cheers to the maker who always pushes me to do more and allows me space to grow and explore. May you have an year filled with magic, love and joy. Happy Birthday Brother @aashiqabu”.

These two worked together in the political thriller, Naradan. The star essayed the role of a talk show host and journalist, alongside Anna Ben, Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen, Lukman, Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu as part of the cast.

Check out the post below:

Naradan talks about the life of a senior media personality Chandraprakash, who is under pressure for giving good stories to his news channel. On the other hand, he is also adamant to provide the best and most exclusive news to beat the rival channels. Exhausted from all this, he decides to start his own news channel where he is bound by no rules from his seniors. What happens next forms the rest of the story. The film focused on the concept called Yellow Journalism.

The film was penned by Unni R and bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu. It released in theatres on 3 March 2022 and garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Tovino Thomas will also work along with National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh in Vishnu G Raghav's directorial court drama Vaashi.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna gives a glimpse of her new facial with an adorable pic; Guess who is pampering her?