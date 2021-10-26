Tovino Thomas's latest awwdorable photo with wife Lidiya & kids proves he is a complete family man

Besides always being in the headlines for his work and powerful on-screen presence, Tovino Thomas has equally managed to win hearts with the way he spends time with his family. The actor celebrated his 7th wedding anniversary with wife Lidiya on October 25 and he shared an adorable photo on Twitter that is unmissable.

Sharing a photo with his wife and two kids, Tovino wrote, "Celebrating 7 years of togetherness...When all the dust is settled and the chaos breaks down, this is where I run back to. Grateful forever for my Lidiya and my 2 amazing gems." Tovino is a complete family man and his latest photo is proof.

Take a look:

ഇമ്മിണി ബല്യ ഒന്ന് !!

Celebrating 7 years of togetherness

When all the dust is settled and the chaos breaks down, this is where I run back to.

Grateful forever for my Lidiya and my 2 amazing gems.#7years #togetherness #anniversary #one #family #home #happiness #forever pic.twitter.com/3YYDJ8sz8k — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) October 25, 2021

Tovino and Lidiya welcomed their second kid, a son named Tahaan in June last year. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016.

On the work front, the handsome hunk is awaiting the release of his sci-fi movie titled Minnal Murali. The film is directed by Basil Joseph and is releasing directly on Netflix.

He has also signed a film with Keerthy Suresh titled, Vaashi. The actor has already started working on his new upcoming films.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas recreates a photo taken 5 years back and wishes his daughter Izza on her birthday; Take a look