Toxic 1st Song Tabaahi: Yash and Kiara Advani to turn on romance quotient, makers confirm release date and time

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster action film is set to unveil its first single, titled Tabaahi.

Toxic 1st Single: Yash and Kiara Advani turn on the romance with new track titled Tabaahi

The makers of Toxic have announced that the track will be released on March 2, 2026, at 12:59 PM. The upcoming song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra. It will be released in multiple languages, with lyrics penned by Yogaraj Bhat, Raj Shekhar, Ramajogayya Sastry, Vignesh Shivan, and Rafeeq Ahammed for the respective language versions.

Here’s the post:

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari, among others, in pivotal roles.

A recent report circulating online revealed that the film will have a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes. However, it is expected to be shorter than Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is said to have a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in other Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. John Wick action director J. J. Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has handled select action portions.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a video glimpse from the film, offering a brand-new look into the world of Toxic. The glimpse begins with Yash in his previously revealed look as Raya, portrayed as a stalwart in the underworld. The teaser concludes on a high note as he reveals his second character, Ticket, who appears younger but meaner.

Yash’s upcoming movie

Following Toxic, Yash will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the mythological epic Ramayana. The two-part film is set to hit theaters during Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.

