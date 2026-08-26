Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before entering cinemas for Yash starrer action drama

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally running in cinemas now. The movie marks the return of Yash to the big screen after 4 long years. The action gangster drama, set in the 1950s, is garnering contrasting reviews among social media users. If you are planning to watch the film in cinemas, here's how netizens reacted to it.

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A social media user wrote on Twitter (now X), "First half of #Toxic was straight-up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer; the editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain." Another one remarked, "#Yash dubbing his own voice in Hindi felt like a big risk… but after watching the film, I can confidently say I was wrong. He absolutely nails the character. His voice, attitude, and screen presence fit perfectly. Yash has killed it! #ToxicTheMovie #Toxic" A third user said, "#ToxicReview - Interval #Toxic is absolutely on fire till interval! Gripping screenplay, top-notch world-building, and Yash brings an insane screen presence and a whole different aura. The interval block is EPIC and worth the hype! 1st Half: 4.5/5. Waiting for the 2nd half!"

Another user commented, "#ToxicReview. Pure Three Hours of Toxic movie is Torture to me. The story starts without properly introducing its characters, making it difficult to connect with anyone from the beginning and Direction and writting the story is Totally Waste. The film with grand visuals and strong technical quality, but it gets completely Boring and Disaster. No property Story writing and Direction. 4 years prime time wasted."

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Here's what netizens tweeted about Toxic:

For the unversed, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film centres on a father-son rivalry. Apart from Yash and Kiara, it stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and others. The film's background score is composed by Ravi Basrur. The cinematography has been handled by Rajeev Ravi.

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ALSO READ: Toxic (Hindi) Final Advance Booking Box Office: Yash's action drama sells 2.45 lakh tickets in National Chains, aims for good start