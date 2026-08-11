Toxic actress Rukmini Vasanth confirms Malayalam debut with Nivin Pauly’s NP51: ‘Finding yourself in a place…’

After the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actress Rukmini Vasanth is all set to make her Malayalam cinema debut with Nivin Pauly’s NP51. The official confirmation was shared by the actress on her social media handle.

Rukmini Vasanth confirms Malayalam debut with Nivin Pauly’s NP51

Taking to her social media platform, Rukmini Vasanth said, “And so it begins. NP51. There’s something very special about finding yourself in a place you’ve admired from afar for so long. To now be a small part of it feels like a very special first for me. So grateful for this one.”

Here’s the post:

The upcoming film is being bankrolled by filmmaker Martin Prakkat and Nivin Pauly under the banners of Martin Prakkat Films and Pauly Jr Pictures, with the official pooja ceremony already completed. The project will be helmed by debutant Nashid Famy, who previously worked as a writer on the Vipin Das directorial Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rukmini herself had revealed how she used to enjoy Malayalam cinema as a schoolgirl and had even hoped to work in the industry someday, which now seems to have been fulfilled.

The actress then said, “I would love to. I don't think you can plan these things exactly. I think if the right opportunities come by, and if there are beautiful roles, yeah. I never say never, and I think I would really love to. I've watched Malayalam films since I was in school, and I've really enjoyed those films. So, I would love to do a nice rom-com or any kind of film in either language. I am looking forward to it, hopefully soon. Fingers crossed.”

Rukmini Vasanth and Nivin Pauly’s work front

Rukmini Vasanth will next appear as a co-lead in the Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups . Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set to release on August 26, 2026, and will also feature Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

Moreover, the actress is also part of the Jr NTR starrer Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.

On the other hand, Nivin Pauly will hit the big screens during Onam with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Slated for release on August 21, 2026, the Girish AD directorial rom-com will feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead.

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