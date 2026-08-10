Toxic Cast Salary: Did Yash receive Rs 50 crore for his upcoming action thriller? Here’s what we know

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is the upcoming action thriller, slated to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, here’s how much the cast reportedly received for the film.

How much salary did the cast of Toxic receive?

According to Times of India, Yash received a salary of Rs 50 crore for his roles as Raya and Ticket in Toxic. Apart from his acting involvement, the actor has also stepped into the project as a co-writer and co-producer.

Hauterrfly reported that Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Nadia, is said to have received Rs 15 crore. Additionally, Nayanthara, who plays Ganga, is said to have received remuneration between Rs 12 crore and Rs 18 crore.

Following the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rukmini Vasanth, who plays Mellisa, has apparently received a salary between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. Huma Qureshi, who portrays Elizabeth, has reportedly been paid between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore. Moreover, Tara Sutaria, who plays the role of Rebecca, is also said to have received between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore for her character.

However, these figures are based solely on a report, and no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is the upcoming action thriller starring Yash in the lead role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie follows the story of Raya, a chaotic and unhinged man who is ambitious to gain control and build an empire.

Leading an unconventional life, the man also fathers a child out of wedlock, only for his son to return seeking revenge against his father. As the father-son clash lies at the heart of the tale, several layers unfold throughout the story, which seem to have been teased in the trailer.

While Yash plays both father and son, Kiara Advani , Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi appear as co-leads. Moreover, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and many others appear in key roles.

Initially, Toxic was scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, before being postponed to June 4. The release was later pushed once again to secure a more favourable worldwide release window. The film is now set to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

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