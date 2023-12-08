Toxic: Decoding title teaser of Yash, Geethu Mohandas film

Rocking star Yash is returning to the silver screen with his film Toxic written and directed by Mollywood filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. The film is set in the backdrops of a drug cartel based in Goa.

Though much more details about the films are yet to arrive, the title announcement which came out today provided some details about what the film might turn out to be. Let’s take a deeper look into the details.

Yash 19 is finally Toxic

The carnival ticket

The title announcement begins with a brown-black color tone background showing a carnival ticket that has the face of a Joker in it. The ticket has a bit of blood imprinted on it along with being burned to ashes as we see it.

The ticket then transitions into a whole lot of tickets just flying, burning as they quickly go on to reveal Yash’s face in a white powder silhouette with a long, thick beard and a stern look.

The look is reminiscent of iconic styles that Hollywood films have

The title then starts to reveal the name ‘Rocking Star Yash’ which then quickly changes into a similar white powdery silhouette of the KGF star but this time in full length. The man can be seen holding a large assault rifle with a top hat and a Cuban cigar, donning a vest look. The look is reminiscent of iconic styles that Hollywood films have presented of drug cartel lords, and seems like this is in similar threads of that.

Advertisement

Toxic’s title design

Toxic’s title design and the silhouettes of Yash both are embroiled with white powdery looks which are reminiscent of intoxicants used in the drug business. The film’s details to the title can be seen with straight lines of the very same white powdery design which people should be unaware of for their own good.

Ending the announcement, the video featured the tagline. “A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,” hints at the mature content the film is likely to put forth through the film, especially considering the previous works of Geethu Mohandas as the director.

The whole title announcement had a rather relatable and memorable singing voice, though not confirmed who the singer might be. The background score provided an exciting and thumping enthusiasm, with a slick track easing into the movie's feel.

As of now, no other details about the film have been provided regarding who else will be joining the cast or the rest of the crew behind the project. Though the cinematographer of the film might still need to be confirmed, Geethu Mohandas might likely collaborate with her husband Rajeev Ravi once again, considering both her previous projects were done by him.

Moreover, it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that Toxic is likely to have three female leads in the film. There are also reports that Sai Pallavi might play one of the leads in the Yash starrer.

Whatever it may be, fans of the Rocking star are sure to celebrate today considering how their beloved leading man has finally announced his next film after much time since his last one.

Geethu Mohandas’ work front

Geethu Mohandas is an actress-turned-director who has proved her mark with various critically acclaimed films over the years. From the start of her debut project which was a short film back in 2009, the filmmaker has achieved more and more praise for her work.

Her last two feature films Liar’s Dice and Moothon were celebrated by critics now helming a big star like Yash in a commercial movie, it is likely for a filmmaker of her caliber to balance both the elements required for a big canvas film and the hold the quality in the content presented in them.

ALSO READ: Yash 19 titled Toxic: Directed by Geethu Mohandas; set to release April 2025