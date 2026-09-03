Toxic English Release: Yash’s actioner hits theaters with 17 minutes shorter duration? Find out

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, was released in theaters on August 26, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action thriller is now all set to release the English version of the film across India on September 4, 2026.

Toxic English release with shorter duration

In an update shared by the makers online, Yash starrer Toxic’s English version will release in India on September 4, 2026, with a shorter duration. The film was originally written and shot in both Kannada and English before being dubbed into other Indian languages.

Here’s the post:

As reported by India Today, the English version of Toxic will have a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes. The original Kannada edition had a runtime of 3 hours, 14 minutes, and 12 seconds; the film will be 17 minutes shorter than in English.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a psychological action thriller that follows Raya, a ruthless man who rises to power in Goa under Portuguese rule. After avenging his father’s demise alongside his sister Ganga, Raya builds a powerful empire and becomes entangled in a complicated web of relationships involving Rebecca, Nadia, and Salvador Almeida’s family. A series of betrayals and tragedies eventually drives Raya to leave Goa, abandoning Nadia and his son, Ticket.

Years later, Raya returns as a powerful lord, but his past continues to haunt him. After a series of personal tragedies, he descends further into guilt and isolation. He later marries Melissa and has another son, Adam, only to face attacks from Ticket, who appears to be seeking revenge for the suffering caused by his father.

As Ticket dismantles Raya’s empire and confronts him over his past mistake, the truth about his son is revealed, leaving Raya’s fate unknown.

With Yash in the lead role, the film has Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth as co-leads. Moreover, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, and others also appear in key roles.

Looking ahead, Yash is next set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana , which is slated to release for Diwali 2026 and 2027.

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