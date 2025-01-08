Toxic first look: Rocking star Yash turns into charismatic underworld kingpin with love for clubs, parties and women
Rocking star Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday today. And to make things more special, makers of his upcoming film Toxic dropped a scintillating first glimpse of his character from the same.
Rocking Star Yash created an unparalleled benchmark with the KGF franchise. Both the films in the spree gained immense appreciation from all across the globe and became one of the highest grossing films. And now, the actor is all set to be back on the screens soon with Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups.
The makers of Toxic shared the first sneak peek of Yash’s character from the film on the occasion of his 39th birthday.
Check out the glimpse here:
The actor could be seen making a spectacular entry with ominous background music, clad in an all-white suit and a hat. It would definitely give you the vibe of watching an old American gangster movie.
While his long hairstyle and beard grabbed attention in no time, it was also the slight hint of the kind of character he would be portraying in the film that made everyone burst with excitement.
Well, from the first glimpse, it seems that Yash would be playing the role of an underworld gangster who has a passion for clubs, parties and women.
Sharing the post on X, the film’s production house, KVN Productions, wrote, “Welcome to the untamed world of #ToxicTheMovie.”
Take a look at the post here:
For the unversed, Toxic will also feature Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and more.
