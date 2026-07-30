Toxic: Kiara Advani spills about why she chose to star in Yash's action film, says ‘I don’t like stereotyping women…’

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action thriller starring Yash in the lead role. Slated to release in theatres on August 26, 2026, actress Kiara Advani has opened up about what drew her to the film.

Toxic: Kiara Advani about why she chose to star in Yash’s film

Speaking with Femina, Kiara Advani said, “When I heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was, all the meat an actor longs for. I felt I had reached a place in my career where I was confident enough to take on such a character.”

The actress added, “I don’t like stereotyping women in a box. We are so much more than that, so why shouldn’t our characters be,” and said that female characters should be strong, realistic, and complex.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film centres on a father-son rivalry. Apart from Yash and Kiara, it stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and others.

The film's background score is composed by Ravi Basrur. International action choreographer JJ Perry has helmed several action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has choreographed select portions. The cinematography has been handled by Rajeev Ravi.

In addition to its Kannada and English versions, the film will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

Initially, Toxic was scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, before being postponed to June 4. The release was later pushed once again to secure a more favourable worldwide release window. The film is now set to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

Yash’s work front

Apart from Toxic, Yash will also portray King Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana duology. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the films also star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and others in key roles.

The first instalment is slated to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled to arrive on the same festive occasion in 2027.

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