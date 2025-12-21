Toxic: Meet Kiara Advani as Nadia, Geetu Mohandas says, 'Some performances don’t just belong to a film...'

Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and continues to build momentum as the makers officially unveil the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia.

Advani is known for her versatility and screen presence and now is all set to appear in a whole new light in this latest reveal. Having worked in a variety of genres, from poignant dramas to high-octane commercial cinema, Kiara has established herself as one the prominent figures in the Hindi film industry. This new character marks an interesting shift in her filmography as she steps into the intense and vivid world created by director Geetu Mohandas.



Kiara Advani as Nadia in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

The first look at Nadia presents Kiara Advani in a striking and layered avatar. At first glance, the poster shows her in a glamorous setting against a colourful circus backdrop. However, a closer look reveals a character marked by deep emotion. However, beneath the visual spectacle, there is a clear sense of grief and sadness, hinting at a performance-driven role. This suggests that Nadia is far from a conventional character and could mark a significant and transformative moment in Kiara Advani’s career.

Reflecting on Kiara’s portrayal, director Geetu Mohandas said, "Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey."

About Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, underscoring its global ambition. The film brings together a formidable technical team with National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and TP Abid leading production design, while Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) and National Award-winning duo Anbariv have choreographed the film’s high-octane action sequences. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

