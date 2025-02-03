Toxic: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Suraria come together for Yash starrer; movie to release in late 2025?

Yash-starrer Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is progressing swiftly, having completed its schedules in Goa and Mumbai. Now, as the team begins filming in Bengaluru, all the leading ladies have joined the sets.

According to a source close to the film’s development, actresses Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi have recently started working together on the sets of Toxic. Apparently, the camaraderie shared between the actresses has been creating quite the buzz, with the combined energy of all four leading ladies being a highlight.

Making the occasion even more special, Huma Qureshi, who recently launched her book Zeba, gifted copies of it to the cast members. Moreover, the leading actresses shared sweet messages on their social media handles after receiving the book, praising Huma for her work.

The movie Toxic is progressing rapidly in its shoot, and it seems the makers are targeting a release in the latter half of 2025. However, an official confirmation on this has not yet been made and is expected in the near future.

With Yash in the lead role and Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria playing pivotal roles, the movie has also added British actors Darrel D’Silva and Benedict Garrett to its ensemble cast.

The makers of Toxic recently unveiled a glimpse of the film in January, on the occasion of Yash’s birthday. The short preview showcased the rocking star in a wild and intense look, generating polarizing reactions from the audience.

Check out Toxic glimpse here:

Coming to Yash’s work front, the actor was last seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the lead role. Following the success of the sequel, directed by Prasanth Neel, Yash began filming for Toxic.

Furthermore, Yash is set to appear in the Nitish Tiwari directorial Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.