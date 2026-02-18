Toxic Plot: Does Yash, Kiara Advani’s action thriller see him turn gangster amid Goa’s rising crime? Here’s what we know

Yash’s upcoming film Toxic is one of the most-awaited releases of the year. Even ahead of its March 19 premiere, the movie has yet to reveal its plot, with only brief looks into the characters and the story being made privy to the fans of the star. However, a new leak seems to have found its way to his admirers, as recently, a UAE distributor, Phars Film, updated the film’s synopsis on its website. It hints that the plot for the project will see the lead actor turn into a ruthless gangster with no regard for others, but only his goal in mind. As previously mentioned, the movie will be set in Goa around the 1940s.

Toxic plot leaks on a UAE seller’s platform

Phars Film has revealed the following as the plot for Toxic on its website: “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal.”

Hinting at the kind of role change that Yash will undergo for the power-hungry setting in the film, it adds how he will rely on no one but himself to get the job done, “Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him.”

The Geetu Mohandas directorial is called Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, with Yash at the helm as the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, the film has been in progress under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations banners.

Toxic is all set to hit the theaters on March 19, 2026, in a highly anticipated clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

