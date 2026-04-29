Toxic Postponed: Yash’s gangster action skips June 4, 2026 release; Actor says, 'Some stories ask for patience'

Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, has once again postponed its release date after receiving a strong response at CinemaCon. The official update about the film was shared by the actor-producer on social media, where he described it as an “opportunity” for a bigger global release.

Yash’s Toxic skips release date once again

Taking to social media, Yash shared an update about Toxic’s release date. While a new date has not yet been announced, the actor-producer made it clear that the film will not be released on June 4, 2026.

Sharing the update, Yash wrote, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response has reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

“Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will release it at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon,” he added.

Yash mentioned that at a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of them had a responsibility to raise the bar. He added that as an actor-producer, he sees this moment as an opportunity to do his part for the Indian film industry and for everyone by taking the time to ensure their film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.

The actor concluded, “Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate - a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.”

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is touted to be a father-and-son revenge saga set in 1960s Goa. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani , Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in co-lead roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

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