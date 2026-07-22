Toxic: Producer claims audience will ‘100 percent’ love Yash’s film; Says ‘It is a fairytale only for grownups’

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 26, 2026. As the film is set to hit the big screens soon, producer Venkat K Narayana is confident that audiences will love the film in theaters.

Toxic producer claims audience will love Yash starrer action film

Speaking with Gulte, producer Venkat K Narayana said, "Toxic is a very ambitious film. The scale is different, the grandeur is different, and the way of storytelling is very different. I am 100 percent sure that once audiences experience it in theaters, they will love it and appreciate what we have presented."

The producer added, "What is going to excite audiences is what has already been revealed. Toxic is a fairytale meant only for grown-ups."

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film centers on a father-son rivalry. Apart from Yash, it features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others.

The film's background score has been composed by Ravi Basrur. International action choreographer JJ Perry has helmed several action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has choreographed select portions. The visuals have been captured by acclaimed cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

In addition to its Kannada and English versions, the film will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

The makers recently unveiled the film's latest single, Manamohaka, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah.

Initially, Toxic was scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, before being postponed to June 4. Its release was later pushed again to secure a more favorable worldwide release window. The film is now set to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

Looking ahead, Yash will also be seen on the big screen during Diwali 2026 as King Ravana in Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and several others in key roles.

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