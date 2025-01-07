Toxic release date: Yash starrer to hit big screens in December 2025?
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, has created much excitement among moviegoers since its inception.
After KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is gearing up for his next Pan-India film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. On Monday, the actor shared a big update that he has a special surprise in store on the occasion of his birthday, January 8. Now, according to social media buzz, the makers of the Geetu Mohandas directorial are planning to release the film in December 2025. However, there is no official word regarding this yet.
While not much about the film is known, it is said that Geetu has a gripping story that promises to explore Yash's powerful performance, thus making it one of the most awaited releases of 2025.
Meanwhile, everything about the film has been kept under wraps, including the star cast. As per reports, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara are a part of the film. Fans are super thrilled and can't keep calm to know what's next in store.
Sharing the poster on X, Yash wrote, "Unleashing him…"
As his birthday approaches, the makers of Toxic are undoubtedly playing their cards close to their chest, but we can feel the excitement in the air.
Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is helmed by Geetu Mohandas. A recipient of numerous accolades, including a National Award.
