Toxic Runtime: Yash starrer action entertainer to be longer than 3 hours? Here’s what we know

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action thriller starring Yash in the lead role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is slated to release in theaters on August 26, 2026. It was recently certified for screening, revealing the film’s runtime and official plot.

Toxic Runtime and Plot Revealed

According to the official certification, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been granted an A certificate and has a runtime of 194 minutes, which translates to approximately 3 hours and 14 minutes.

The certification has also revealed the official plot of the movie. It reads, “A gangster navigates the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign. With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness.”

The trailer for Toxic was recently unveiled by the makers. It introduced Yash as Raya, a wild and unhinged man who seemingly has little regard for the consequences of his actions. Driven by his ambition to rule, he breaks hearts along the way while remaining loyal to no one. The hatred surrounding him and the seemingly limitless power at his disposal eventually lead to chaos, with his biggest threat becoming his own son, Ticket.

Apart from Yash, the trailer also features Kiara Advani , Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others also play key roles.

Featuring striking visuals, explosive action, layered characters, and intense relationships, the Kannada-English bilingual film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film’s background score is composed by Ravi Basrur, while international action choreographer JJ Perry and the Anbariv duo have choreographed the stunt sequences.

Initially, Toxic was scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, before being postponed to June 4. The release was later pushed again to secure a more favorable worldwide release window.

Yash’s next film

Yash is next set to star in the mythological epic Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part film is scheduled to release during Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

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