Toxic Runtime: Yash starrer gangster actioner said to be longer than 3 hours, Report

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated for release on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming film is expected to have a runtime of over three hours. Here are the details.

Toxic Runtime Revealed?

According to a report by Gulte, Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes. Earlier reports also suggested that the Geetu Mohandas directorial would run for 3 hours and 15 minutes, as indicated by listings for American shows.

Interestingly, the same report suggests that Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is clashing with Toxic, will have a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers revealed that the film’s single, titled Tabahi, will be unveiled on March 2, 2026. The upcoming track, composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, is expected to feature Yash and Kiara Advani.

Sharing the update, Kiara posted a poster online that read, “A Toxic world, a safe embrace. Tabaahi. Song out on 2nd March.”

Here’s the post:

Toxic has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in other Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has handled select action portions.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a video glimpse from the film, offering a brand-new look into the world of Toxic. The glimpse begins with Yash in his previously revealed look as Raya, portrayed as a stalwart in the underworld. The teaser ends on a high note as he reveals his second character, Ticket, who appears younger but meaner.

Yash’s upcoming movie

Following Toxic, Yash will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the mythological epic Ramayana. The two-part film is set to hit theaters during Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively.

